Arndale Morecambe Bay tweeted: “Are you a small business looking to boost your Christmas sales by reaching thousands of shoppers each week?

“Have you considered the Arndale Morecambe Bay?

“We can offer low trial rates & flexible terms.

Morecambe town centre towards Arndale. Christmas retail space is being advertised despite the centre being 'under offer' from an unknown buyer.

“What to find out more?

“Get in touch today with [email protected]"

Arndale Centre Morecambe was up for sale for £5m earlier this year and is currently under offer.

Shoe Zone will shut its shop in the Arndale Centre early next year.

Poundland is moving to a bigger store space in the former Home Bargains in the Arndale in November.

Home Bargains in the Arndale closed on Christmas Eve 2021, while the Tesco store closed in 2015.