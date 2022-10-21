Christmas retail space for rent at 'under offer' Arndale Centre in Morecambe
Arndale Morecambe Bay which is under offer from an unknown buyer is advertising units to rent for Christmas at the centre.
Arndale Morecambe Bay tweeted: “Are you a small business looking to boost your Christmas sales by reaching thousands of shoppers each week?
“Have you considered the Arndale Morecambe Bay?
“We can offer low trial rates & flexible terms.
“What to find out more?
“Get in touch today with [email protected]"
Arndale Centre Morecambe was up for sale for £5m earlier this year and is currently under offer.
Shoe Zone will shut its shop in the Arndale Centre early next year.
Poundland is moving to a bigger store space in the former Home Bargains in the Arndale in November.
Home Bargains in the Arndale closed on Christmas Eve 2021, while the Tesco store closed in 2015.
The Arndale Centre in Morecambe is owned by NewRiver REIT and this year celebrated its 50th anniversary.