Chocolate entrepreneur to speak at Lancashire's International Women's Day business event

Jo Fairley, the founder of Green & Blacks, will be the keynote speaker at the Pink Link network's annual conference which is back in the real world after the pandemic lay-off to offer a day for growth for women and their business.

Organisations from a wide variety of sectors will be exhibiting products and services looking to strengthen relationships with existing contacts and make new connections. There will be opportunities explored and ideas shared by all who are present.

Serial entrepreneur Jo Fairley, who became the UK’s youngest-ever magazine editor before founding Green & Blacks in 1991, will be delivering an insightful talk about the challenges she faced and overcome to become a global success.

Jo Fairley, the founder of Green & Blacks, will speak at the International Women's Day business event in Lancashire

Founder of Pink Link, Coral Horn, said the conference, to be held at Preston North End's Deepdale stadium, will be part of the annual global celebration of equality, diversity and inclusivity and will bring together attendees from across the North.

She said: “We’re determined to make up for lost time and make this our best IWD event ever. We’re excited to catch up with people who we haven’t seen in person since the pandemic struck and meet women who started and pivoted their business during this challenging time.”

The business focussed day is crammed full of exhibitors, masterclasses, face to face networking, lunch and is open to all supporters of female entrepreneurship.

Three masterclasses by Boost Lancashire, KP Financial Wellbeing and the Intellectual Property Office will share their expert knowledge and resources to help women break down the barriers and succeed in their personal and professional life. These are free for any businesswomen and can be attended separately to the IWD event.

The event is being organised by the Blackpool-based Pink Link women's business group

Andrew Leeming, programme manager, Boost; Lancashire’s Business Growth Hub, said: “It’s important Boost uses its central position in the Lancashire business support community to champion female entrepreneurship.

"We are proud to be partnering with Pink Link to help share inspirational stories of strong female leaders, discuss the key issues to female entrepreneurs and break the bias against women leading Lancashire businesses as part of International Women’s Day.”

The event is supported by partners; United Utilities, The IPO, Boost Lancashire, the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund delivered by the British Business Bank and Be The Business.

Sue Barnard, Senior Manager at British Business Bank said "Small businesses form the backbone of the economy in Lancashire and the North as a whole, and access to finance can play a crucial role in boosting the number of female entrepreneurs of all backgrounds that start and grow their own businesses.

Women form businesses across Lancashire are set to attend

"Events like the Pink Link IWD2022, along with initiatives and mentoring programmes, all help to build a more economically equal business landscape, where women are valued for their drive, innovation, and successes."