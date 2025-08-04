Charity music event will raise money for children’s hospice close to Lancaster bar owners' hearts

On Saturday August 9, Hogarth’s on George Street are hosting a charity event in aid of Derian House Children’s Hospice.

Nikki and Jimmy Berry, landlady and landlord of Hogarth’s, are doing this in memory of their niece, Holly Brand, who passed away in 2023 at the age of just 15.

Nikki said: “Derian House were amazing, at a time when we didn’t know up from down. They put Holly on an ice bed in a refrigerated room, which gave us a week to spend with her before she had to go to a funeral home.

“They provided a self contained flat for my sister and brother in law for the whole time that Holly was with them, along with a second flat for other members of family to use. Even now, two years on, they’re providing counseling for the family.

Nikki Berry's niece Holly Brand, who passed away in 2023.

“Derian House is one of those charities that you hope you’ll never need. But the reality is, for hundreds of families (including ours), they give grieving families the help and support that they need at a time when they need it most. And they do this for families across the whole of the north west.”

The event on Saturday will be a day of live music.

“We have a whole day of live entertainment, from 1pm to 11pm, including sets from Jason Mcloughlin, T J Kelly, Melanie Horabin, Mandy Duffy, Mark McKenna and Gavla Vocalist and hosted by our resident DJ, Tony Richards,” Nikki said.

"We’re still looking for two more artists to fill the 6-7pm and 7-8pm slots – so if anyone reading this is available and willing to donate their time to help this amazing charity, please get in touch.

“We also have some huge raffle prizes, including a 55” UHD TV, £100 bar tab, £100 Love to Shop voucher and lots of other prizes from local businesses including Bier & Twist, The Royal Hotel & Bar, Simply Beauty, Jailor’s Barrel and The Tap House, among others.

"We are extremely grateful to all of these local artists and businesses who have donated their time and prizes to help us. Raffle tickets are available to purchase now at Hogarth’s.”