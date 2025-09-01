Charity manager Gill set for London Marathon

One Fylde registered manager Gillian Satterthwaite is ready to lace up her running shoes for a cause that is incredibly close to her heart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gill is set to run the 2026 TCS London Marathon in aid of Blackpool based charity, One Fylde.

One Fylde, based at Whitehills Business Park, Blackpool, but which works across Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde, is an independent and community-led charity, providing person-centred support, accommodation and exciting enterprises for adults with learning disabilities and autism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gill’s journey with One Fylde began back in 2006, when she made a life-changing career switch and nearly 20 years later, she’s still making a difference every single day. From starting as a Support Worker to leading teams and now shaping the future as a Registered Manager, Gill has dedicated two decades to supporting adults with learning disabilities and autism.

Gill running with Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde's Inter Club

She has set herself a fundraising target of £7,300 – that’s £1 for every day she’s spent enhancing the lives of the people supported at One Fylde.

As well as supporting adults at One Fylde, Gill has developed a real passion for running. Her journey began earlier this year as part of a personal mission to improve both her physical and mental health. To prepare herself, Gill joined the Thornton Cleveleys Running Club, where she discovered a welcoming community of like-minded people who have helped make training both enjoyable and achievable.

Over the past few months, running has become a vital part of Gill’s life. After an incredible nine stone weight loss, she says she now truly understands the powerful connection between a healthy body and a healthy mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the lead-up to her next challenge, Gill has taken part in several local events, including the Cottam Canter 10k, the Pennington Flash 5-mile run and the Holme Howler 10k Obstacle Course. These events have kept her focused, motivated and on track toward her ultimate goal.

Gill with a person supported by One Fylde

Gill said: "The London Marathon is my way of giving something back to the people and the organisation that have meant so much to me. I’ve never run this kind of distance before, but with every mile, I’ll be running for a purpose.

"By running for One Fylde, I’m helping to raise vital funds to support their life changing work. Every donation will go directly towards expanding and enhancing their services; from creating more accessible environments to providing opportunities that help people build confidence, learn new skills and feel truly valued. I’m not just running a race, I’m running to help others live fuller, more connected lives and to give them a future filled with possibility.”

You can support Gill’s incredible achievement and the lives of so many at One Fylde by donating here: https://2026tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/gill-onefylde

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To learn more about how you can support this inspiring charity, and help fund vital initiatives that empower individuals with learning disabilities and autism to thrive and feel truly valued in society; please contact our Head of Fundraising at [email protected]