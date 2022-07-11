Chairman of Pye Motors in Morecambe dies at age of 90

Before joining Pye Motors, Jim attended Morecambe Road School and then Lancaster Royal Grammar School before transferring to Bootham Quaker School in York.

He then completed his military service before starting his career in the motor trade.

Jim joined the family business back in the late 1940s alongside his father and founder of the company, William Marsland Pye.

James Marsland Pye passed away on April 16 after a short illness.

The company was formed in 1925, initially based in Fleet Square, Lancaster, and then during the 1930s it relocated to nearby Parliament Street.

His uncle George was also a member of the team.

During the war years, Pye Motors, with a strong engineering skill set, diversified into building landing barges for the Normandy invasion and parts for the Haviland aircraft.

William Pye earned an MBE for his war efforts, although he always recognised the honour was awarded to the whole team.

Later, Jim was joined by his cousin, David Lomax Pye, and brother-in-law, Tony Payne.

Initially, Pye Motors was a Rootes dealer but the firm became a Ford dealer in 1975.

During the 1980s Jim’s nephew Nick Payne and daughter Helen, followed by daughter Cathryn, joined the team, all of whom are still working directors within the business today.

Jim leaves his wife Betty, daughters Cathryn, Helen, Mary and Sally, sons-in-law Howard, Trevor, John and Tom, and two grandchildren, Daisy and James, together with their partners Jack and Tory.

He also leaves his only sister, Janet Payne.

During his life, in addition to heading the team at Pye Motors, Jim was a keen member of the Round Table, Rotary Club, Over 40s Club, Car Club and Investment Club.

His hobbies included rallying in his younger days, sailing, walking, travelling, squash, skiing and birdwatching, and he was an all-round excellent sportsman.