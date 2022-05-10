Carnforth restaurant welcomes new chefs to the helm

Joshua Read and Sam Pearson have both been in the industry for more than 15 years, with previous experience including The Pickled Goose in Barton, The Midland at Morecambe and the Ryebeck in Bowness to name a few.

Head chef Joshua said: “We’re thrilled to join the Waters Edge team, and have the opportunity to completely shape the menu from the ground up. We’ve been working on a brand new selection of dishes, full of pub classics and family favourites, with a real focus on quality and consistency.”

The chefs are passionate about hand-making as much of their menu as possible, and in sourcing fresh local ingredients to use. They’ll even be serving some produce from owner John Morphet’s farms, which are both here in Lancashire and at the Gledfield Estate in the highlands.

The new team (from left): Duane Downham, Joshua Read and Sam Pearson.

Sam added: “The weekly specials allow us to have fun with the great local produce we have sourced for the restaurant, and also offer something a little different alongside the classics. We want Waters Edge to be a place where the whole family are well catered for and really believe our menu will do just that.”