Carnforth party planner scoops top award for wedding styling

The UK Enterprise Award is the icing on the cake for Poppins Parties and Events which had faced disaster during the pandemic.

The award for Best Luxury Wedding Venue Styling Company North West is testament to the hard work put in by Eneshia Stephenson, who started the business in 2014 with a £200 gift from her mum after she graduated.

“I was a mature student with a degree in event management and as a single parent, I set up the business because I wanted my son to be proud of me,” said Eneshia, who lives in Bolton-le-Sands.

Eneshia Stephenson, whose company has recently won a national award.

The idea for Poppins Parties and Events came out of a university assignment and as there were few local companies providing the same kind of service, it quickly took off.

Poppins dress venues for weddings, engagements, baby showers, christenings, hen and stag parties, and other events.

From their new studio at Keer Park in Carnforth, they offering a design service where potential clients can choose ‘wow factor’ elements including an LED dance floor, statement pieces and having their name in 4ft high light up letters.

“Then on the day, we go to the venue, set everything up and it’s like the fairies have been,” Eneshia explained.

One of Poppins' spectacular dressings for a wedding.

Before Covid struck, Poppins had bookings for 145 events a year.

“The effect Covid had on my business was awful. My husband had been a policeman for 16 years but left a year before the pandemic to help me because we were so busy and suddenly we were left with no income and three children to support.”

However, Poppins weathered the storm and now is so busy that they’re involved with 12 weddings most weekends locally and in the Lakes, and the 2023 diary is almost full already.

Eneshia also supports local charity events, mainly for Team Reece and Unique Kidz, as well as Gift of a Wedding, which provides free weddings for terminally ill people, and the North West Children’s Support Group, which offers holidays for disabled youngsters.