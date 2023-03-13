News you can trust since 1837
Carnforth firm backs town pool fundraising with £1,000 donation

Aggregate Industries, based in Back Lane Quarry in Carnforth, has donated £1,000 to help the ongoing fundraising efforts to support Carnforth Community Swimming Pool.

By Gayle Rouncivell
9 minutes ago - 1 min read

The facility is totally community run and a registered charity so relies on fundraising, grants and donations.

Pictured are assistant quarry operations manager Matthew Turner handing over the donation to pool manager Gillian Mason and Coun Jim Grisenthwaite.

Carnforth