Carnforth firm backs town pool fundraising with £1,000 donation
Aggregate Industries, based in Back Lane Quarry in Carnforth, has donated £1,000 to help the ongoing fundraising efforts to support Carnforth Community Swimming Pool.
By Gayle Rouncivell
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
The facility is totally community run and a registered charity so relies on fundraising, grants and donations.
Pictured are assistant quarry operations manager Matthew Turner handing over the donation to pool manager Gillian Mason and Coun Jim Grisenthwaite.