Carnforth communications firm scales new heights to take on challenging tower project

Carnforth-based LARS Communications complete challenging project in Manchester

LARS, an industry leader in radio site build and antenna system installation and commissioning, has recently been in the news for a decommissioning project on the remote island of Sule Skerry, thirty-five miles west of Orkney’s mainland. While Manchester is a little closer to home, and certainly easier to get to, the removal of the turret crane from the top of the Heaton Park Tower came with its own set of challenges.

The job itself required the removal of the turret crane, which sits right at the top of the tower, and all associated steelwork, as well as blanking the opening and installing a new hatch to close the opening.

Sounds simple, but as LARS’ Business Development Manager, Julian Cooper, explains, it was far from it: “Working on a small platform over 200 feet up is certainly not straightforward. As you can imagine, the method statements and risk assessments are very involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The LARS team was lifted to the top of the tower in a crane lifting cage where they set about the task at hand.

“Before we could begin any work, the site access had to be cleared and prepared ready for crane access – this was the only way to the top of the tower, and the only way we could safely remove all the steelwork.

“The next part of the process was to erect scaffolding around the turret crane to allow safe access for our team. Once this was in place, we were able to proceed with the removal of the turret crane and all associated steelwork.”

The LARS team was lifted to the top of the tower in a crane lifting cage where they set about the task at hand. Any small attachments to the structure were removed and stripped away and the structure was then marked up into suitable size components, ready for final cutting up and removal. Where possible, the structure was unbolted and cut, piece by piece. The components were then lowered by crane to ground level. As the structure was removed, so the scaffolding was dismantled, level by level. The opening left by the turret crane was sealed with a new deck plate and Bilco hatch, allowing future access to the top platform level. Finally, the steel was removed from the site for disposal and recycling. On completion of the turret crane removal, the site was cleared, tidied and made good.