Carnforth comms firm embarks on recruitment drive following contract wins

The company, an industry leader in tower fabrication and installation, has already taken on a number of new members of staff this year, but is looking to take on more as it continues to grow.

Explains business development manager Julian Cooper said: "2022 has been arguably our busiest year to date and with our recent contract wins, the company growth is set to continue into 2023.

“As a result of these wins, we are embarking on an extensive recruitment drive as we look to expand our antenna and steelwork installation teams, as well as adding more staff to our civils and groundworks department. We will also be looking to add to our administration team.

Are you looking for a career change?

“While we aim to recruit as much as possible from the local area, the nature of work does mean that our teams are spread far and wide. One week could see them in Cornwall, the following week in the Outer Hebrides.

“Our recent contract wins will see our installation teams working on telecommunications and radar sites across the UK. The contracts include microwave antenna installation and commissioning, radio site builds and the manufacture and installation of bespoke communication and radar towers.”

LARS Communications has some of the biggest names in UK business on its client list, including BT, the Met Office, BAE, the MoD and the majority of the UK power generation companies.

Recent projects include the decommissioning of a weather station on the remote Scottish Island of Sule Skerry; multiple radar tower builds at military airfields across the UK; removing the satellite dishes located 142m up a communications tower close to the East Anglian coast; and the installation of nearly 2,000 microwave antenna links nationwide.

It's not your average 9 to 5 job!

The company recruitment drive targets the following positions:

*Installation and Commissioning Engineers

*Civils and Groundworkers

*Steelwork Installers

LARS are planning a recruitment drive.

*Trainee Riggers

*Administrative Support

Mr Cooper added: “The contracts we work on are certainly diverse and definitely not your average 9-5.

“The successful candidates will be joining a fantastic, well-established team. And what’s more, the chances are they’ll be visiting parts of the UK you wouldn’t usually visit.

“These are very exciting times at LARS.”