A Carnforth holiday park operator has announced a new collaboration which it says will improve customer service.

Pure Leisure Group has joined up with estate agency, Bowland Properties, in a move aimed at enhancing the resale experience for holiday homeowners.

Pure Leisure says the partnership will ensure that when owners decide it’s time to sell or upgrade their existing holiday home, they will receive the same level of attention, support and professionalism they experienced at the start of their journey.

Unlike traditional resale methods, this model empowers owners to set their own asking price and gain national visibility on major property platforms such as Rightmove and Zoopla.

What’s more, Pure Leisure is the first company in the industry to actively cover the cost of marketing a resale when using Bowland Properties, refunding the £1,000 listing fee in full once a property is sold through them.

“Our customers are always our priority and providing unrivalled levels of customer service at every stage in their journey with us is key,” said John Morphet, Pure Leisure Group owner.

“I am delighted in the collaboration to ensure this customer service extends beyond purchasing their holiday home and championing the sector for a positive experience when reselling their second home.”

Dean Evans-Turner, Bowland Properties managing director, added: “This partnership is an exciting evolution. We know how much care goes into finding the perfect holiday home and we want that same level of care to be present when it’s time to move on.

"With realistic pricing, national exposure and no unnecessary intermediaries, we’re giving owners the tools and confidence to make informed, empowered decisions.”