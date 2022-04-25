Carnforth Aldi to reopen after refurb

Standing at 990sqm of retail space, a more customer-focused layout will allow for the products customers know and love to be found more easily, whilst browsing new ranges.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers. The Project Fresh renovations have been ongoing since 2018.

The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award winning beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved Food to Go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

Aldi in Carnforth. Photo: Google Street View

The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless. Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

The store employs 33 members of the local community, and the refurbishment will create additional jobs.

Carnforth customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday.

During re-opening week, the store will be offering a range of garden accessories including a geometric fire pit for £79.99, a pizza oven for £39.99 and a multifunctional patio heater for £119.99.

Store manager Jen Cove said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”

The store, which has 68 car parking spaces, is located in Scotland Road, and will be open from Thursday April 28 at 8am.