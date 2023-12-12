Plans for a new car sales unit to be developed at a Morecambe car parts site have been submitted to the city council.

Junction 34 Vehicle Sales, based in Thornton Road, Morecambe, want to use part of the land at nearby Spartan Motor Factors (Morecambe) - previously known as Motormania - as a car sales area.

Applicant Luke Brearton, one of the two owners, has applied for a change of use of part of the existing shop/storage and car park area at Spartan to create a separate unit to sell motor vehicles.

In a statement to the council, he said: "We aim to obtain a reputation locally for our quality used stock and the service we provide to our customers.

Spartan Motor Factors (Morecambe) - previously known as Motormania. Photo: Google Street View

"Junction 34 Vehicle Sales is a small scale business with the two business directors the only employees of the business.

"We aim to turn around four to five quality used vehicles a week to our customers.

"Since we have been trading we have been successful in hitting our small milestones, which includes partnering up with local businesses as our traders for parts, MOTs and car valets.

"The day to day running on the facility will just be predominantly car sales and utilising the onsite office for meeting customers and completing the sales work.

"We will also undertake light car prepping including cleaning and polishing. However, for all mechanical work we have a workspace on Westgate that includes a car ramp for all mechanical work to be completed on the vehicles.