Canalside hotel and wedding venue near Lancaster up for sale at £3m

The Mill at Conder Green has been listed for sale due to the forthcoming retirement of its current owner.

Located on Lancaster Canal close to Glasson Dock, the hotel is in sight of the Bowland Fells and is a short drive from Lancaster.

It is listed for sale with estate agent Christie’s, who say that the property has been “thoughtfully developed” through the addition of a wedding venue and extra bedrooms.

The Mill at Conder Green. Photo: Christie & Co

According to Christie’s, The Mill is a “highly profitable and first rate coastal inn” set within 1.7 acres, with 21 contemporary en-suite bedrooms, a lounge, public bar and dining restaurant which seats 140, an independent function/wedding suite with space for 120, a lock-keepers lodge overlooking the canal and extensive lawned gardens seating 80 plus. There is parking for 50 vehicles.

Its listing states: “The Mill Inn has been in our client’s ownership for a number of years and is being offered for sale due to retirement. During the course of the last four years the property has been thoughtfully developed with the addition of an independent function/wedding suite and additional bedrooms to further complement the existing hotel, bar and dining experience and develop both weddings and civil ceremonies.”

On their website, The Mill say they are “a modern-day inn, and a walker/nature lover’s paradise”, offering “hospitality served up in a relaxing rural setting”.They serve locally sourced Lancashire food, and hand pull ales from the Bowland Brewery.

The hotel has 21 bedrooms, most enjoying panoramic countryside views.

The Mill at Conder Green can be used as a wedding venue. Photo: Christie & Co

The freehold is being offered at £2,950,000.

One of the bedroom at The Mill at Conder Green. Photo: Christie & Co