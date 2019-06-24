Cafe aims to spread its global links to people of Lancaster

A cafe has been set up in Lancaster which gives refugees the chance to give back to the community, as well as offering people the chance to sample their native food.

The Global Village Café was formed in 2018 as a social enterprise with the intention of giving refugees training and development opportunities and the potential for employment in the catering or hospitality business as well as improving cultural understanding within the wider community of Lancaster.

They are an enthusiastic and talented bunch with a board of directors which includes two refugees.

The group provides catering for events and private parties big and small and all the food is inspired, prepared, cooked and served by refugees showcasing their culinary heritage which they hope increases understanding and building tolerance.

It is hoped in the future that the Global Village Café will have its own premises not only offering food from around the world but also international cookery courses for the general public.

In the meantime, they are offering catering for events, parties, supper clubs and pop-up cafés. They are also planning a link with local colleges so that the training provided can lead to accreditation and qualification which will boost their CVs and help those who would like to pursue a career in hospitality.

The cafe is strongly committed to the environment and is doing everything possible to minimise its carbon footprint.

It sources produce locally to support local businesses and minimise transport, uses bio-degradable packaging and aims to recycle all waste, which is kept to a minimum.

The cafe pays the Real Living Wage (currently £9 per hour) to refugees who are legally able to work and out of pocket expenses to asylum seekers who are not permitted to work but are able to volunteer.

The group is running its first Supper Club at Friends Meeting House on July 5.

The evening will be an excellent opportunity to learn more about the cafe and sample the wonderful food. There are a limited number of places so buy your ticket before it’s too late.

If you would like to know more, make a donation or book an event please contact Anne Baker on 07803 936682, email theglobalvillagecafe@gmail.com, or go online to www.theglobal-village-café.co.uk or find them on Facebook.