Busy Morecambe pharmacy announces exact date it will close its doors
Boots Pharmacy Westgate, in Braddon Close next to Westgate surgery, will be shutting on February 2.
As we reported in November, many customers have aired their concerns at the closure.
One said: “This amenity has served people for many years and been at the heart of their health care service.
“I cannot understand the decision to deprive this community of its pharmacy.”
Customers have been told to use alternative Boots stores in Morecambe Arndale Centre, Lancaster’s St Nicholas Arcades or Market Street, Carnforth.
The health and beauty retailer Boots announced its plans to shut 300 stores last year.
It comes as part of the retailer's plan to reduce its stores from 2,200 to 1,900, which bosses believe will help "consolidate the business".
The retailer, which employs 56,000 people in the UK, has offered those affected opportunities to work in other stores.