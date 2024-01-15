News you can trust since 1837
Busy Morecambe pharmacy announces exact date it will close its doors

A busy pharmacy at the heart of a local community closes its doors for good next month.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 15th Jan 2024, 11:00 GMT
Boots Pharmacy Westgate, in Braddon Close next to Westgate surgery, will be shutting on February 2.

As we reported in November, many customers have aired their concerns at the closure.

One said: “This amenity has served people for many years and been at the heart of their health care service.

Boots Westgate is due to close on February 2.Boots Westgate is due to close on February 2.
Boots Westgate is due to close on February 2.

“I cannot understand the decision to deprive this community of its pharmacy.”

Customers have been told to use alternative Boots stores in Morecambe Arndale Centre, Lancaster’s St Nicholas Arcades or Market Street, Carnforth.

The health and beauty retailer Boots announced its plans to shut 300 stores last year.

It comes as part of the retailer's plan to reduce its stores from 2,200 to 1,900, which bosses believe will help "consolidate the business".

The retailer, which employs 56,000 people in the UK, has offered those affected opportunities to work in other stores.

