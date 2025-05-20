A Lancaster businessman has asked for motorway signage to help direct people to ‘the country’s best kept secret’.

Paul Cusimano, who owns Joseph’s clothes shop in Cheapside, has called on the city council to promote Lancaster to the rest of the country as a tourist destination.

Paul wants to see better signage to tell potential visitors to the city what it has to offer.

“Lancaster is probably the country’s best kept secret,” Paul said.

The visitor information sign on the M6 south at Lancaster.

“PR focuses on building and maintaining a positive reputation and public image through various media channels; advertising being one such channel,” Paul said through the Totally Local Lancaster group.

“Loosely speaking, you develop your product, or place, and then promote it – direct people to it.

“Although the internet highway is the latest promotional tool, the more traditional highway is a very useful tool, after all, it is still the most used conduit for travel.

“Tens of millions of people pass junction 34 (Lancaster) of the M6 every year, but there's nothing of significance present to suggest that they are passing one of the most beautiful, historic, cultural cities in the north of England.

Paul Cusimano.

“Nothing that references Lancaster’s Roman legacy, the importance of Lancaster in the industrial revolution, the fact that it was the country’s third largest port, home of Lord Ashton, who in his day was one of the richest men in the world, who employed many of the town’s people, as well as contributing a staggering £1,000,000 to the war effort.

“No one action, channel or tool can quickly change the fortunes of a place, increase its visitor numbers thus resulting in a significant boost to the local economy. It takes a series of measures and a well drawn up strategy.

“Currently, Lancaster City Council are developing an Economic Strategy which will lead to a Visitor Strategy, taking into account the arrival of Eden Morecambe, which is still a few years off yet.

“But something that can, and most definitely should, be done now, is the installation of Visitor Information Signs (VIS). This doesn't have to wait until the completion of the various strategies!

“Travel north on the M6, there is no VIS for Lancaster. There was one, but a few years ago it was removed and replaced with one for Morecambe, a lovely big one!

“Travel south on the M6, and there is one. A small one; a partially obscured one; a dirty one; a massively over-shadowed one.

“I ask, is this befitting? Is this all Lancaster deserves? Is it any wonder we vastly underperform in attracting visitors?”

Paul said the council has been asked why the sign on the M6 north approach was removed, and why there have not been further signs put up.

“It all boils down to one word,” he said. “Cost.”

Paul is hoping the next round of the United Kingdon Shared Prosperity Fund might hold the key to replacing the signs.

"The next allocation of funding is available from June 1 and this project would fit the criteria and therefore would be successful in receiving an award,” he said.

“We are imploring our council to make an application and kick start the economic strategy now.”

A spokesperson for Lancaster City Council said: “We share the view that the visibility and promotion of our city, including physical signage, are important tools in building our reputation and increasing visitor numbers.

"While the provision and maintenance of motorway signage – particularly Visitor Information Signs – sits outside of our remit, we will continue to engage proactively with relevant agencies to improve provision for our district.”