Businessman’s plans to transform two empty Carnforth properties into a hotel and takeaway

The currently vacant unit in Market Street, Carnforth. Photo: Google Street View

Applicant Mr O Ozmicco wants to change 3 to 7 New Street from living accommodation to a hotel.

The property previously housed a pizzeria on the ground floor.

The application would include ground floor alterations for a reception and restaurant.along with alterations to the first and second floors for en-suite rooms.

The currently vacant unit in New Street, Carnforth. Photo: Google Street View

The conversion of the building to achieve the proposed change of use requires structural alterations to internal parts of the building within the first and second floor.

The building facade is divided into three distinct bodies forming what was probably originally three separate ground floor retail units.

Mr Ozmicco has also applied for 31 Market Street to be changed from its current use as a retail store to a hot food takeaway.