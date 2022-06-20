Businesses invited to zero carbon event at Lancaster & Morecambe College

The event takes place on Friday June 24 from 8am to 10am at Lancaster and Morecambe College’s Business Hub and will include a light breakfast, speakers, Q & A session, and a networking opportunity.

In 2019 Lancaster City Council declared a Climate Emergency and has approved an action plan to reduce the council’s direct CO2 emissions to net zero by 2030. The government has committed to decarbonising all sectors of the UK economy to meet its national net zero target by 2050.

But what does net zero mean and what does it look like for your business? How do you measure your impact and take steps to reduce it?

Lancaster Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Whether you are a retailer, manufacturer or service provider, all businesses have a carbon footprint.

There is a wealth of knowledge and support available locally, with many funded programmes and initiatives which mean it doesn't have to be as daunting or costly as it may seem.

Come along, grab some breakfast, and hear from local experts and support organisations to find out how you can start your journey to net zero.

Places are free but must be booked in advance at https://carbonzeroforbusiness.eventbrite.co.uk.

Councillor Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “The Lancaster district has the opportunity to lead the way on work to address climate change.

“The council is committed to reducing its carbon emissions and we want to enable businesses to take up the challenge of reducing their own carbon footprint.

“We know that businesses have to prioritise their time and resources, which is why this event will be invaluable in demonstrating the level of support and funding that they can tap into to help them assess and reduce their carbon impact. I would urge business owners to come along and find out more.”