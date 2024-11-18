Businesses get together for mutual support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I was so taken with Sultan Experience's generosity to the community that I wanted to give back to them so I contacted them offering a free clean, writes Lisa-Marie Jones of the company Fairy Godmother Domestic & Commercial.

They were delighted and I met Sal at the restaurant on Caton Rd the following week.

As a fellow business owner I was impressed by the amount of generosity The Sultan Experience give to our city and wanted to be part of that. They deserve recognition. I would like to see other local businesses helping each other so we can create an even stronger community and just spread kindness amongst us and boost each other up.

Businesses that provide similar services and products don't need to be in competition with each other, we need to be collaborative and encouraging, it's really more productive!