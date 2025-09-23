The Lancaster district’s premier business support showcase is set to take place on Wednesday October 29 at the Platform in Morecambe.

Organised by Lancaster City Council and the Lancaster & Morecambe Chamber of Commerce, the Lancaster District Business Support Expo is a business event with exhibitors, stands and networking opportunities.

It’s the perfect opportunity for small business owners and entrepreneurs, startups and scale-ups, freelancers and sole traders, to find out more about the support that’s on offer to start or grow a business.

Coun Martin Bottoms, cabinet member with responsibility for economic growth, said: “Local businesses are at the heart of our economy and we want to see them grow and flourish.

"The Business Support Expo is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to grow their business to meet like-minded professionals and tap into the wealth of support available across our district.”

Alastair Richards, president of the Lancaster and Morecambe Chamber of Commerce, added: “The Lancaster District Business Support Expo is an invaluable event where business owners and managers can find out about the support available for them and meet like minded businesses.

"Our local companies need to work together so an opportunity to network, meet future customers and advisors is important.”

The Expo takes place from 10am-3pm on Wednesday October 29. To find out more, and register for your free ticket, visit https://LancasterBusinessSupportExpo.eventbrite.co.uk

The event is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Among the businesses you can expect to meet are 3-1-5 Health Club/X-Force UK, Barclays Bank, Bowker IT Ltd, Frontline First Aid, Lancashire Police, Lancaster & Morecambe College, Lingwood Security, NatWest, The Growing Club CIC, and The University of Cumbria.