Business networking first to be hosted by Lancaster pub

A new networking group based at The Borough pub in Lancaster will be the first of its type in Lancashire for a global networking organisation.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
BNI is best known for organising breakfast-time networking meetings, but BNI Eden will be the first ever evening-time meeting in the county for the organisation, with its first meeting set to take place at 6pm on October 18.

The world’s leading business referral organisation, with more than 300,000 members in 77 countries, BNI provides weekly networking meetings for groups of businesses, who follow a structured meeting agenda that enables them to use their combined network of contacts to find business opportunities and referrals for one another.

Its nine established chapters in Lancashire, including two in Lancaster and Morecambe, recently celebrated generating £12m of business in the county over the last year.

Louise Eccles and Daniel Barton will be launching BNI Eden at The Borough.Louise Eccles and Daniel Barton will be launching BNI Eden at The Borough.
Louise Eccles, executive director for BNI Lancashire, said: “If you are looking to network but struggle during the day, BNI Eden is set to offer all the benefits of BNI at a more convenient time at the end of the working day.

“Networking has proven to be one of the most effective ways to generate referrals and revenue growth. Eighty-two per cent of business owners say that most of their business comes from referrals. However, most don’t have a reliable way of getting referrals consistently.

“BNI offers a proven referral marketing strategy that helps you grow your local business, through a trusted network of like-minded people that come together to help each other grow.

“We’re looking forward to helping this new group to grow in Lancaster and create more business within the Lancaster and Morecambe area by working together.”

For more information about BNI, go to www.bnionline.co.uk

