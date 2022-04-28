Business group helps to save lives with Morecambe RNLI donation

The BNI business group in Morecambe is known for its commitment to supporting the local community through fundraising efforts.

This year, the group decided to donate a thermal imaging camera to the local RNLI to help save lives at sea.

The BNI group and their families went all out when it came to quirky ways to raise money, and spent a year raising funds for this critical piece of lifesaving equipment, contributing to a total of more than £2,500.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob Hughes with Helen Harvey and Trevor McMeeking of the RNLI Morecambe.

The networking group of 23 local business owners did everything from cleaning cars, baking cakes, and sitting in a bath of custard to raise the desperately needed cash to purchase the thermal imaging camera.

The members of BNI Morecambe wanted to show their appreciation to their local RNLI station and its volunteers, as most local businesses know just how much it costs to fund the RNLI, which relies on 100 per cent donations.

The thermal imaging camera will help the life-saving crew spot potential people in the water or stranded on sandbanks or cliff edges in low or no light, meaning that people can be recovered more quickly and help prevent loss of life.

The BNI group was then lucky enough to visit the RNLI station to hand over the camera to crew member and water safety officer Helen Harvey, and Trevor McMeeking, who is helmsman on the inshore lifeboat and station mechanic.

BNI members with the RNLI crew testing out the new life saving equpiment.

Jacob Hughes, president of the BNI Morecambe group, said: "The commitment of the volunteers at our local RNLI is admirable, and we are thankful for each and every one of the crew; they donate all their time for free in an effort to save lives at sea.

"The least we could do as a local business group is to support them and help them keep our Bay safe for residents and visitors.

“We'd like to sincerely thank everyone who donated and helped us reach our fundraising target and those who supported our individual fundraising efforts."