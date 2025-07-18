Business community calls for pause to controversial planned changes to parking
Following consultation with its member businesses, the Chamber of Commerce has voiced serious concerns about the loss of 126 central parking spaces and the absence of a wider city centre parking strategy.
And they have called for a pause to the controversial new plans until more work has gone into the scheme.
While there is support in principle for delivering more affordable housing in central Lancaster, the Chamber notes widespread opposition to the application in its current form.
Businesses from across the hospitality, retail, and professional services sectors have highlighted the likely negative impact on footfall, customer access, and overall city centre vitality.
Specific concerns which have been raised include:
*Lack of viable alternative parking provision
*Threats to business viability, particularly for venues like The Royal Hotel & Bar
*Risk of overspill into already pressured residential areas
*No clear strategy for managing the wider Canal Quarter transport needs
The Chamber has called for the application to be paused until a comprehensive parking strategy is developed and replacement provision is secured.
Suggestions from members include re-opening the Parksafe (Mitre House) car park, introducing phased closures, improving Park & Ride services, and investing in active travel infrastructure.
The Chamber remains open to working with the city council to ensure future developments are balanced, sustainable, and support both housing needs and economic growth.
*Lancaster City Council recently approved a comprehensive parking strategy which can be seen online at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/news/2025/jul/new-strategy-approved-for-city-centre-car-parking