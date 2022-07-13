Organised by Wyre Council, the Wyre Business Awards aim to highlight businesses in Wyre that have excelled in a variety of categories.
Due to COVID-19, the awards were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 but are now back and local businesses are invited to apply.
The return of the awards follows the relaunch of the council’s Wyred Up service which offers advice and networking sessions to help enable businesses to connect across the borough and to encourage local businesses to trade with each other.
Read More
The awards event has grown year on year and organisers say that 2022 promises to be the most successful yet.
With 12 categories to choose from, the awards are all encompassing for businesses of all shapes and sizes.
The awards are open to businesses based in Wyre and those that contribute to the growth of the Wyre economy.
The awards ceremony will be held once again at Marine Hall in Fleetwood and this year’s event will take place on Thursday, November 24.
Coun Alice Collinson, Portfolio Holder for Economic Development and Planning Policy, said: “We are incredibly pleased that the Wyre Business Awards will be returning this year.
"After an incredibly difficult few years for businesses, the awards will look to highlight those that have excelled in a variety of areas.
“I would encourage any businesses, no matter how big or small, to apply for what we expect will be the biggest and most prestigious year yet.”
Businesses can apply for multiple awards from the following list:
Business Person of the Year
Tourism, Leisure & Hospitality Business of the Year
Climate Action Award
New Business Start-Up of the Year
Small Business of the Year
Corporate Social Responsibility Award
Community and Charity Organisation of the Year
Innovative Business of the Year
Social Media Award
Team of the Year
Business Employer of the Year
Wyre Business of the Year
To apply for an award, visit www.wyre.gov.uk/WBA22.
Full details of sponsorship packages are also available on the website.
To keep up to date with the awards, follow Wyred Up on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.