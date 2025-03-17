A girls’ football team, a foodbank and a theatre are among the causes supported with £4,000 by the Cumberland Building Society in Lancaster.

Nineteen organisations have benefited from donations of up to £250 from The Cumberland as part of its local community giving.

For James Cookson, cluster manager for Lancashire, it is a way to give back to the community that The Cumberland operates in and ties in with its wider Kinder Banking ethos.

He said: "It’s really important for us that the sense of community be deep-rooted in our locations.

Cumberland Building Society's Lancashire cluster manager James Cookson with The Wilding's Are! schools project co-ordinator Alex Hall and some of the children from Overton St Helen's CE Primary School. The Cumberland have donated from their community fund to support Where The Wildings Are!

“There’s more to it than providing financial services. We also believe it’s important to give something back to our local communities.

“And one of the main ways we’ve done that in the Lancashire area is through the Cumberland Charitable Foundation, and we’ve made a really big impact over the last 12 months.”

The causes are decided on three criteria: health and wellbeing, vulnerability, and financial education. Donations are usually capped at £250.

Those selected for community funding in the last year included the Dukes Theatre with tickets and refreshments for over 65s; March Community Centre’s food bank; The Olive Branch, which provides essential school wear; and Carnforth Rangers Junior Football Club to help establish their girls’ team.

The Cumberland has also previously supported the Where the Wildings Are scheme, which helps local schools tackle biodiversity loss and promote outdoor learning. At Overton St Helen’s Primary School they turned part of their school grounds into an allotment to grow tasty veg, for example.

Mr Cookson highlights another cause backed by the fund.

“One of the main charities we supported was the Lancaster BID toy appeal,” he said. “We were a drop-off centre, so if the general public wanted to make a toy donation they could come into the branch.

“We delivered the toys before Christmas to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, to CancerCare, who also supported it with a donation, and a few other places as well.”

He added: “The causes tell us about the difference that it’s made, which is really positive for us.

“If anyone wants to pop in, whether that be for a community donation request, or helping with their financial needs, we’re here on Cheapside in the Lancaster city centre.”