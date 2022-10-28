Budding Lancaster entrepreneurs to go before ‘Angels’ Den’ panel in bid for business support

The business community will act as the 'Angels' and will decide between them who among them can best support each candidate.

The event takes place at the Hive Cafe at Health Innovation One, Bailrigg Lane, Lancaster University on November 30, 6-9pm.

Based on Dragons’ Den, this live business event will see participants from The Growing Club’s start up programme, Roots and Shoots, pitching their ideas to 10 people from the local business community.

A previous Angels' Den event.

The Angels will then provide a pitcher with a sponsorship to a business service or product, one which they think will most help them to kickstart their venture.

The Angels have offered various services, such as marketing help, accountancy support, legal aid, and more.

What is only something small to a business angel could make a world of difference to a woman starting her business.

The Growing Club CIC last ran this event in 2019. That year, one of the pitchers gained the confidence to make that step to go fully self-employed through the support given by the Angels.

It’s an event which is celebrating collaboration, with the local business community supporting local women, as well as showcasing Lancaster’s great entrepreneurial spirit.

Tickets are only £5, available on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/angels-den-tickets-396448978567?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

The Growing Club CIC is a non-profit organisation which designs and delivers enterprise training for women.