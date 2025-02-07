A BT worker fixs telephone lines (Photo: Ashley Cooper/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) | Getty Images

BT is to hire 600+ apprentices and graduates for its September 2025 intake across the UK

Opportunities are available in cybersecurity, software engineering, and customer service

The recruitment drive follows BT’s track record of hiring 3,000+ apprentices and graduates over the past five years

The announcement comes ahead of National Apprenticeship Week (Feb 10 - 16)

BT is also offering a £4 million apprenticeship fund to support small businesses, charities, and public sector organisations.

A leading UK telecommunications company plans to hire over 600 apprentices and graduates for its September 2025 intake.

Over the past five years, BT Group has recruited more than 3,000 apprentices and graduates.

Opportunities this year will be available in fields such as cybersecurity, software engineering, and customer service.

The new roles will be based at BT Group sites across the UK, including Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Darlington, Ipswich, Leeds, London, Manchester, Sheffield, and Warrington.

Athalie Williams, chief human resources officer at BT Group, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the opportunities we provide to develop new talent at BT Group and recognise the valuable contributions graduates and apprentices bring to the workforce.

“Last year alone, we recruited around 500 apprentices and graduates, all eager to learn, develop their skills, and help deliver better experiences for our customers.”

The news comes ahead of National Apprenticeship Week next week (February 10 - 16), an annual celebration that highlights the value of apprenticeships for individuals, businesses, and the economy.

The week features events, employer-led initiatives, and success stories from apprentices across various industries, and provides opportunities for businesses to promote apprenticeship opportunities.

Last year, BT introduced a new apprenticeship fund to support smaller businesses, charities, and public sector organisations across England. The fund offers up to £4 million in funding over an initial four-year period.

How to apply for jobs and apprenticeships at BT

You can apply for jobs and apprenticeships at BT through the company’s official careers website. Here’s how:

Visit the BT careers website: Go to BT Group Careers to explore current job and apprenticeship vacancies. Search for open roles: Use filters to find opportunities based on location, job type (e.g., apprenticeships, graduate programs, experienced hires), and area of interest (e.g., cybersecurity, software engineering, customer service). Check eligibility requirements: Each role will have specific requirements, such as qualifications, skills, or experience levels. Apprenticeships typically require GCSEs or A-levels, while graduate roles may require a relevant degree. Submit an application: Create an account, complete the online application form, and upload any required documents, such as a CV or cover letter. Prepare for assessments and interviews: If shortlisted, you may be invited to complete online tests, video interviews, or assessment centres. These may include situational judgment tests or technical exercises. Track your application: You can check the status of your application by logging into your BT Careers account.

