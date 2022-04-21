Boris Johnson backs ‘exciting and ambitious’ Eden North in letter to Morecambe MP

Mr Johnson said that government officials would "continue to work with the Eden Project" on the plans for the £125m scheme, which was granted planning permission by Lancaster City Council in January.

The Eden team has met with Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Around £70m in government funding is being sought to push the plans ahead, and Eden boss Dave Harland has said the Morecambe plans are their "number one priority".

The Eden North scheme has been granted planning permission.

Mr Morris had contacted the Prime Minister after gaining the support of 51 fellow MPs for the project.

In his response, Mr Johnson said: “I recognise the potential that the Eden Project North offers Morecambe and Lunesdale and welcome the continued enthusiasm and support for the local partners and Government officials for this exciting and ambitious project.

"I recognise all of the hard work that has gone into the Eden Project North so far. The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities met representatives of Lancashire LEP and the Eden Project at the recent Convention for the North to discuss this further, including how the funding package could be restructured to make it suitable for the Government’s support funds.

"Officials in the Cities and Local Growth Unit will continue to work with the Eden Project on this and I look forward to hearing how the project progresses.”

Boris Johnson has written to Morecambe MP David Morris. Photo by Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Mr Morris said: “I am pleased that the Prime Minister is taking a personal interest in the success of the Eden Project in Morecambe, especially as we are now in a critical stage of securing Government funding support.

"I have made sure that the project has the support of ministers; this is crucial to find the right funding stream we can apply to ensure the funding bid meets the criteria and is successful.

"We are now at a critical stage of the Eden Project North and I look forward to being able to share a positive update shortly.”

Hundreds of jobs are expected to be created with the new seafront venue, which is linked to the Eden Project in Cornwall but will be distinctly focused on Morecambe Bay.

David Morris MP.

It will combine indoor and outdoor attractions, themed around Morecambe Bay, and will include plants, art and interactive exhibits, a concert area for live music events, three cafe/restaurants and a visitor centre.

The new attraction will have three main areas and should be able to hold up to 4,000 visitors a day. It is expected to attract an average of 750,000 customers each year.

Eden are also looking for people in the local community to get involved in plans for a Big Lunch - a project between Eden and the National Lottery - to be held on the prom in Morecambe near the Midland Hotel to mark the Queen's Jubilee.