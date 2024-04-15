BNI Launches Business Boost Guarantee for Lancaster Businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancaster currently has two BNI groups, BNI Castle, which meets on Thursday mornings at Vale of Lune RUFC, and BNI Eden, which meets on Wednesday evenings at The Borough.

Launching the new offer, Louise Eccles, Executive Director for BNI Lancashire, said: “Subject to full terms and conditions, all new and renewing members in the county will be offered this extraordinary guarantee.

“All they need to do in return is follow a simple new member strategy plan, including membership training, actively participating in their groups and tracking their successes on the BNI app.

BNI multi-million pound boosts to local businesses

“People often misunderstand BNI and think its just about networking, when it is actually a referral marketing strategy focussed on helping businesses win new customers.

“Whilst business networking is a large part of the strategy, with that comes a system, proven worldwide to help businesses grow.

“Many people outside BNI sometimes wonder why people who are in BNI are so enthusiastic about it. The answer to that is simple: it works. All you have to do is follow the system, and we guarantee success – now quite literally.

“BNI itself has undergone many changes in recent years and we’ve introduced new technologies that mean BNI members are now better connected with peers across the globe than ever before.

“Our message is, if you’ve never tried BNI, come along and see what we’re about. If you haven’t tried it for a while, come along and see what’s changed. Success now comes guaranteed! And our doors are always open to people who want to prosper and grow through a community-based teamwork approach to building their business.”

BNI is the world’s leading business referral organisation, with over 300,000 members in 77 countries, and provides weekly networking meetings for groups of businesses, who follow a structured meeting agenda that enables them to use their combined network of contacts to find business opportunities and referrals for one another.

Last year, its members in towns and cities across the UK & Ireland shared over half a billion pounds (£538m) of business between one-another.

Its nine established chapters in Lancashire hold weekly breakfast, brunch and evening meetings in Chorley, Preston, Clitheroe, Blackburn, Accrington, Lancaster and Burnley, all of which aim to generate in excess of one million pounds annually for members.

Lancashire’s members recently celebrated generating more than twelve million pounds of business for each other over the last twelve months, with several chapters regularly passing the £2million mark annually.