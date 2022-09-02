Blackpool Business Expo returns and sets up shop at new conference centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blackpool Business Expo will see scores of businesses exhibit with stands to show off what they are about and give people the chance to meet up and network as well as pick up tips for new business.

The event will take place at the new Blackpool Conference and Exhibition Centre, with its shiny X[po]calator, giving key business figures a chance to take a look at the state-of-the-art facilities built to complement the Winter Gardens.

Blackpool Business Expo started in 2015 and has previously been held at the Urban Village Resort. This year it will be on Wednesday, November 2.

Nichola Howard stood in front of the shiny X[po]calator, at the conference centre at the Winter Gardens

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers are promising a line-up of inspirational speakers set to share their experiences and lessons learned, to let delegates leave feeling motivated and ready to tackle 2023 head on.

There will also be interactive learning huddles to let visitors huddle up and learn the skills needed to find new customers online.

Nichola Howard from organisers Launch NW said the past two years had been tough on many businesses and economic conditions were set to get worse so the 2022 event was particularly important for business owners to help ride the waves of uncertainty together.

Nichola Howard is bringing the Blackpool Business Expo back to town after a two year pandemic break

She said that events such as this were the most cost-effective way to generate warm leads and putting yourself in a room full of potential local customers and suppliers will be the best investment you can make for yourself and your business.

She said: “For a lot of business owners, it's no longer a case of go big or go home, there's still too much economic uncertainty.

"Blackpool Expo is about starting small and showing up, it's the next right step for you and your business.

"With non-compulsory hand shakes and a little common sense Blackpool Business Expo will give business owners access to a room full of decision makers, an abundance of opportunities and the boost to their revenues they're looking for.

"As a small family-run business ourselves we felt strongly that event needed to focus on networking opportunities, learning from those who have been there and done it with our line-up of industry-leading speakers, and growth opportunities through our learning huddles.”