Big brand American pizza takeaway to open in Lancaster

Papa John’s Pizza has taken on the ground floor commercial space in the former Gillows building, which is set to become student accommodation.

Lancaster-based student accommodation provider CityBlock has let the 1,000 sq ft ground floor commercial space to the popular takeaway and delivery pizza outlet, which will be opening its first premises in the city to customers in the coming weeks.

Gillows is CityBlock’s latest purpose-built student accommodation development to near completion and sees the restoration of the former Gillows furniture showroom in North Road.

Originally built in 1882, the iconic building will retain many of its original features including stained glass windows, original pillars and a stunning staircase which was constructed by the original furniture makers, Waring and Gillow.

Work started to refurbish and repurpose the building in July 2018. It had previously been a nightclub.

The accommodation, which will see the first students arrive in September, comprises 96 en-suite bedrooms in a mix of cluster flats, which share large communal, contemporary living spaces and kitchens, along with a self-contained loft and studio apartments.

The onsite facilities include an outside garden space, communal lounge with large screen TVs, pool table, private dining room and a quiet study space.

Trevor Bargh, CEO of CityBlock, said: “As we near completion of Gillows we can confirm that we have let the ground floor commercial unit to Papa John’s Pizza, which will open in the coming weeks.

“The redevelopment of Gillows will see the sensitive restoration of one of Lancaster’s heritage buildings.

“The Grade II listed building has been given a new lease of life as it enters the next phase in its history.

“The 137-year-old building has been a furniture store, nightclub and will now be home to students while they study at the city’s universities.

“Having owned Gillows for the past 21 years, we respect the history and heritage of the building, and we are pleased that we have been able to incorporate many of the original features of the building in its design.”