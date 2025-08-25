The firm is recruiting staff to prepare for new standardised recycling rules ♻️

Biffa is creating 250 new jobs including drivers, loaders, supervisors and technicians

The recruitment drive is linked to Simpler Recycling, launching in England in April 2026

The reforms will standardise recycling rules so all households can recycle the same items

Biffa says nearly half of people are confused by current bin systems, leading to wasted recycling

Jobs can be applied for via the Biffa careers website, with training and career development offered

For many of us, the humble bin isn’t exactly a symbol of romance, more a source of mild frustration over which colour bag or container to use.

But now, waste management giant Biffa is hoping to make its iconic red bins - a background presence from pub yards to the pavement outside your home - a little more central to people’s lives.

The refuse containers often go overlooked, but they can also hold surprising meaning; a marker of routine, of shared spaces, and sometimes even of unexpected connection.

Ahead of a nationwide recycling shake-up, the firm is creating more than 250 household waste collection jobs.

The roles, which cover everything from truck drivers and loaders to supervisors and fleet technicians, are being advertised across 12 of Biffa’s 30 local authority contracts, with more openings expected to follow.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons) | Wikimedia Commons

The recruitment drive is part of preparations for Simpler Recycling, launching in April 2026, which will standardise what can be recycled in every English household.

Steve Cole, managing director of Biffa Municipal, said: “Simpler Recycling may be eight months away, but it’s vital we start recruiting now to make sure we have the best people in place for the successful preparation and delivery of this important change to the way people in England recycle at home.”

With a bigger workforce in place, the company hopes to make the process clearer and more effective – and perhaps even help people see those red bins with a touch more fondness than before.

How to apply for jobs and careers at Biffa

Head to the Biffa careers website (biffa.co.uk/careers), where vacancies are listed by role and location.

Jobs include both entry-level opportunities and skilled roles such as fleet technicians.

Applicants can apply directly online, with training and career development offered across many positions.

Biffa says it is keen to recruit people looking for secure work while contributing to a greener future.

Who knows – with the right people on board, the everyday sight of a Biffa bin might spark something even more lasting than better recycling habits.

