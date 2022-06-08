Bentham community centre up for sale

New to the market, agents Fisher Hopper are inviting offers for the impressive heritage building, situated on Main Street in the centre of the market town of High Bentham.

The property is now in need of renovation and a Schedule of Works is available for prospective buyers.

Subject to covenants, the property must be used for community purposes.

Formal offer needs to be submitted in writing to Fisher Hopper Estate Agents which is to include offer price, funding information and intended use of building.

Offer acceptance will be subject to approval by North Yorkshire County Council in relation to the restrictive covenants.

Price Guide: £70,000.

Viewings by appointment with Fisher Hopper Estate Agents.

Bentham community centre is up for sale through agents Fisher Hopper.

Fisher Hopper Ltd, 43, Main Street, Bentham, Lancaster LA2 7HJ, tel: 015242 62044.

