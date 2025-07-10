Bells of Lazonby appoints Rob Keeping as its new MD

Cumbria-based leading baker Bells of Lazonby has appointed Rob Keeping as its new Managing Director.

Rob Keeping joins the third-generation family business from Bread Holdings, where he currently operates as managing director for the north.

Starting his career in the military, Rob served in various locations around the world, employed to manage sensitive and historic investigations, including specialised roles. After leaving the military a move to London also found him making a professional move into food – joining Caprice Holdings.

HQ in Penrith, Bells of Lazonby employing people across the North West

Rob held the position of Head of Operations at Caprice Holdings for just under two years, supporting the growth of well-known brands such as Ivy, Balthazar Restaurant and Bakery in London and New York.

In November 2017 Rob joined Bread Holdings and was appointed managing director for the north, responsible for the business in Manchester. In this most recent role, he has focused on growing food service, grocery and supporting its café brand GAIL’s surge from 25 stores to more than 170 stores nationwide.

During his time with the company, Rob saw the North grow over 300% in revenue, the expansion of the manufacturing site and launch of GAIL’s. As a director and shareholder, he has seen the business grow to £300m and employ over 3500 people nationally.

Tim Conder – who previously held the position of managing director for Bells of Lazonby– has moved on to pastures new after nearly four years in role. During his time with the bakery, he has been an integral part of its rapid growth in conventional sweet bakery, free-from and the We Love Cake portfolio.

We Love Cake chocolate orange launched in February.

Rob, who starts in role in September, has more than 10 years’ experience across senior roles, and joins the business as he relocates to Cumbria from Greater Manchester with his young family.

A keen learner, Bells of Lazonby’s latest recruit has studied executive leadership attributes at both Oxford University and Harvard Business School, specialising in strategy, economics and operational sustainability.

Speaking about his new role, Rob Keeping said: “Bells of Lazonby is a business with quality at its core, both in retail and in food service. Coming into role, I am keen to explore new capabilities for the bakery, to drive growth in the free-from and conventional private label space and push further innovation in own brands.

“We Love Cake is a fantastic range; I look forward to working with the team to gain penetration in retail and across the food service channel – to make the products work even harder for Bells of Lazonby in the free-from space.”

Rob Keeping joins Bells of Lazonby

He added: “I can’t wait to work alongside the incredible team and equally support their growth, as we build the future. The company values of quality, innovation and family resonate with me, and will lead us on this exciting next chapter.”

Bells of Lazonby is home to one of the fastest growing ‘free-from’ sweet bakery brands, ‘We Love Cake’. We Love Cake has grown rapidly over the last five years; since the brand re-fresh in 2024 it has grown +21% in volume and +18% in value.* Operating in UK Frozen Foodservice and UK retail, it is on track with its mission to become the biggest brand in value sales in Free From Sweet Bakery in the UK.

In conventional bakery, Bells of Lazonby are a leading supplier in high street coffee chains and UK retail.

Next year Bells of Lazonby will celebrate 80 years of trading. The board is comprised of both second and third generation family members and the business remain wholly family owned.

The business boasts two bakery sites – a conventional sweet bakery and a dedicated Gluten Free site avoiding 12 out of the 14 notifiable allergens.

*Nielsen YOY / YTD 2024/25 Major multiple retail sales unit volume and value.