Abigail Fawcett wants council permission to change the use of the garage at the property in Seaborn Road into a beauty salon.

Abigail runs Avant Garde Aesthetics, providing a range of beauty treatments tailored to enhance clients' well-being and confidence.

Services include cryolipolysis, radio frequency skin tightening, chemical peels, and antiwrinkle treatments.

Operating on a part-time basis, appointments are typically available from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Wednesday, with occasional weekend slots reserved for special circumstances.

The number of clients is limited to 10 per week, operating strictly on an appointment basis, with a maximum of two individuals permitted at any given time – one receiving treatment and the other providing moral support.

Abigail is now seeking permission from the city council to convert the garage to help further her work.

"Locating the beauty salon within my converted garage maintains the residential character of the area while offering a valuable service to the community," she said.

"A small-scale salon operated from a converted garage would seamlessly integrate into the existing fabric of our community.

"This ensures that the establishment remains in harmony with the surrounding residential properties, minimising any potential conflicts over land use.

"Additionally, the conversion of my garage into a beauty salon presents an opportunity for economic empowerment at the local level. "Small businesses, such as home-based salons, play a vital role in fostering entrepreneurship and creating employment opportunities within communities.