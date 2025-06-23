Barton Grange is in talks with a national chain over the potential sale of its award-winning garden centre.

The Barton Grange Group has confirmed it is seeking a deal with Blue Diamond, the UK’s largest chain of garden centres, over the sale of the garden centre off the A6 between Preston and Garstang.

The two companies are in exclusive talks about a potential sale, which would also include Barton Grange’s wholesale plant nursery (Garden Centre Plants Ltd).

In October last year the garden centre, located on the A6 between Preston and Garstang, was also rated by the Daily Mail as the 13th best garden centre in the UK - earning an overall rating of 8.5 out of 10. | UGC

They added both The Flower Bowl and Barton Grange Marina will not be part of any deal and there are no plans to sell either site. Barton Grange say both will remain “central to the family’s long-term plans.”

What better destination for Mother's Day than Barton Grange Garden Centre near Garstang, which has been voted the best garden centre in the UK on numerous occasions. The rotunda inside the main entrance.

A Barton Grange spokesperson said: “Peter and Guy Topping, the current generation at the helm of The Barton Grange Group, are preparing to retire from the horticultural industry.

“In planning for the future, they are in exclusive discussions with Blue Diamond — the UK’s largest garden centre group—regarding the potential sale of Barton Grange Garden Centre.

“The aim is to ensure Barton Grange continues to be recognised as one of the world’s leading garden centres for many years to come.

“While discussions are ongoing, and they include the Company’s wholesale plant nursery (Garden Centre Plants Ltd.), it remains very much business as usual. Neither party will be making any further comment at this stage.

“Please note that these discussions do not involve The Flower Bowl or Barton Grange Marina, both of which remain central to the family’s long-term plans.”