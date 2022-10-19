Located at the Royal Station Hotel in Market Street, the Barclays Local service is designed to provide easy access for customers with digital and complex banking needs, with colleagues on hand Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9.30am until 4pm offering face to face financial support and education for customers, without the need to travel.

Lindsay McAlice-Kennedy, Barclays Customer Care Director, Cumbria and Lancashire, said: “We’re delighted to launch the replace banking service here in Carnforth.

"This represents our commitment to customers and the local community who wish to continue to have an in-person banking presence by offering the ability to visit Barclays on their local high street, albeit in a different environment.”

Glen Pearson, owner of the Royal Station Hotel, Lindsay McAlice-Kennedy, Barclays Customer Care Director, Mayor Christopher Smith, Andrew Newton, Barclays Customer Care Leader, Lynne Yates, Barclays Customer Care Colleague, and Philip Dunster, Barclays Customer Care Operations Manager.

Customers visiting the Royal Station Hotel will be able to access a wide range of services including financial reviews, balance requests, open new accounts and have support with digital banking.

As the hotel is a cashless site, everyday banking transactions will need to be completed at the local Post Office.

Carnforth mayor Coun Christopher Smith said: “I am delighted to be opening the new community-based Barclays hub and am very pleased that the bank is maintaining local support for customers in Carnforth and surrounding areas.

"It is especially important at the moment that the community has access to financial support and advice and thanks go to the owner and staff of the Royal Station Hotel for making this service possible.

