The scheme has been launched to mark the fourth anniversary of the pioneering Made Smarter adoption programme, a government-funded and industry-led initiative helping SME manufacturers digitalise, decarbonise and drive growth.

Logs Direct, kiln-dried wood manufacturers based in Lancaster, is among the first 19 ‘gold’ award winners.

A further 21 achieved ‘silver’ and 118 got ‘bronze’ for their committed approach to digital transformation.

Sarah Woodhams from Made Smarter presents the Made Smarter award to Stephen Talbot from Logs Direct.

Logs Direct worked with Made Smarter to invest in a real-time kiln monitoring and heat-recovery system, which will improve productivity, efficiency and product quality.

The solution is forecast to increase growth by 15%, create five new jobs, significantly reduce energy use and introduce new eco-friendly products.

Liz Foulds, finance director at Logs Direct, said: "We are truly honoured and surprised to receive our Made Smarter award.

"Made Smarter has been instrumental in allowing us to move forward with a greener, more efficient and cost-effective drying process, and given us the confidence to look at the next steps of improvement."

To date, the north west programme has provided specialised support to more than 2,500 businesses. Its advisors have imparted expert, impartial technology advice and digital transformation workshops to help create a digital roadmap, skills support and leadership training, and grants towards technology projects.

Some businesses have adopted technologies that enable them to integrate systems, capture and analyse data, and even create simulations of their plants and processes.

Others have adopted 3D-printing, automation, and robotics to solve business challenges and meet increased demand.

These investments have created 1,300 new manufacturing jobs, upskilled 2,400 existing roles and added more than £209m in gross value added for the north west economy.

Businesses are also benefiting from improved productivity and revenue, increased exports and lower energy bills, and a reduced carbon footprint.

Donna Edwards, director of Made Smarter’s North West adoption programme, said: “The Made Smarter adoption programme is a huge success story for UK manufacturing. It has inspired leadership and evoked change in hundreds of businesses through technology and new skills.