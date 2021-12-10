Award-winning Sales Geek Lancaster expands with new appointment and relocation to a farm

Tony Capper launched Sales Geek Lancaster and South Lakes with Jennie Edmondson

Experienced sales professional Tony Capper launched Sales Geek Lancaster and South Lakes in October 2020 and was joined by digital sales specialist Christian Coates in August this year.

Jennie’s appointment enables the Lancaster and South Lakes operation to increase its service offering to include both Sales Geek’s Your Sales Director™ and Your Sales Trainer™ packages.

While Your Sales Director™ training and consultancy is delivered face-to-face at customers premises or online, the move to Lower House Sensory Farm will provide a learning environment for Your Sales Trainer™, which is aimed at customers who prefer to conduct training offsite.

With headquarters in Blackburn, Sales Geek is a multi-award-winning provider of sales training to a wide variety of businesses, with clients across the UK and internationally.

Based in Wray, Lower House Sensory Farm CIC is a dementia-friendly space providing therapeutic experiences for people needing care at home, day care or residential care, alongside offering professional standard learning facilities. Sales Geek has pledged to donate 10% of all training revenue to the farm while hosting events there.

Tony said: “We’re really pleased to bring trainer Jennie Edmondson into the Sales Geek family. Jennie is all about taking action. As an ex-RAF operations officer and bootcamp instructor, she knows how to get a business fighting fit and ready for action.

“With the Your Sales Director™ package, we provide top level sales leadership to transform sales operations and the people within and behind them, working with a huge variety of businesses.