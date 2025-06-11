Multi-award winning radio presenter Danny Matthews has qualified as a celebrant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His career in broadcasting lasted more than 30 years and now he’s stepped into a new profession which uses his skills of writing, production and presentation.

Born and raised in Salford before moving to Lancaster for many years to host ‘The Bay Breakfast with Danny Matthews’ show, he is available to be booked for any location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 14 Danny started working at the legendary Piccadilly Radio in Manchester (which became Key 103 & Magic 1152), with roles over the next 12 years such as broadcast assistant, programme co-ordinator, sponsorship & promotions producer, breakfast show producer, head of production and presenter – alongside the likes of Noddy Holder, Scott Mills, Karl Pilkington, Steve Penk and Terry Christian.

Danny Matthews.

Danny’s broadcasting ventures took him to Essex, Sheffield, Bolton, and included stints hosting the north west regional breakfast show on Century/Real Radio, Capital Gold Breakfast and a nationally networked weekend breakfast show for The Local Radio Group from the south coast to Scotland.

His time at The Bay – which covered the area of north Lancashire, south Cumbria, the South Lakes and the Furness Peninsula – proved his most memorable with a near 10 year run on the breakfast show including 18 months when it became Heart Radio.

Danny won the coveted ‘Best Local Breakfast Show in the UK’ award at the 2012 Commercial Radio Awards in London and was a part of many others such as ‘Station of the Year’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also won numerous awards for his part in the coverage of Storm Desmond, which hit the area in late 2015, including another Commercial Radio Award, commendations from the council, police, appearances on Sky News and Radio 4’s Today programme, a play at Dukes Theatre in Lancaster based on his experience and an invite to a Buckingham Palace Garden Party with the Queen.

At one point the radio station was the number 1 in the England on market share.

Danny also has hosted many main events including award ceremonies, music festivals, carnivals, Christmas light switch-ons and been cast in three pantomimes.

As the radio industry continues to shrink and there aren’t as many post-Covid big events taking place to host, Danny was looking for a new vocation and by a couple of unexpected chances, he found one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly Danny lost his dad at the end of last year and soon afterwards a former Bay colleague early this year.

He was asked to speak at both funerals and the response was very positive. Quite a few people suggested he look into ‘celebrancy’ as a new direction and even though Danny didn’t know much about it, he did some research and enrolled on a course at The Academy of Professional Celebrant.

In May 2025 he passed with distinction and has now set up his new business.

Danny said: “Most people aren’t clear about the role of a celebrant, what they can and can’t do and the fact that most people think – or are told – you have to have a registrar at a wedding and you have to have some form of religious ceremony at a funeral or cremation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is not true and I want to spread the word that I am out there and ready to help you make one of the biggest days of your family’s life the best it can be.

"Whether it be a wedding ceremony, vow renewal, baby naming, funeral, cremation, ash scattering, celebration of life and many other events, I’m here for you.

“After initial contact, we’ll arrange a meeting to get to know you and discuss how you want the celebration to go, including order of service and help with any inspiration or support you need.

"I’ll then write the service including all the elements we’ve put together – and of course present on the day – there for you every step of the way, be it baby naming, funeral and every important life event in between.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny can be contacted online at www.dannymatthews-celebrant.co.uk, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DannyMEntertainment/, by telephone on 07789 077123 or email at [email protected]