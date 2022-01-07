Award-winning Lancaster digital agency wins contract to promote Sensory Integration Education

Sensory Integration Education

SIE’s higher education partner Sheffield Hallam University is one of the largest allied health professions education providers in the UK and its MSc in Sensory Integration is the world’s first and only master’s degree in SI accredited by a UK university.

Novi Digital managing director, Aaron Crewe, said: “Sensory integration, sometimes called sensory processing, refers to the processes in the brain that make sense of the information coming in from our senses, giving us information about what is happening outside and inside our body.

“Difficulties with sensory integration or sensory processing can cause under or over reactions to sensory signals. Sensory issues often co-occur with other diagnoses including autism, ADHD and dyspraxia.

Aaron Crewe, Novi Digital managing director

“Our SEO and PPC campaign will help families, professionals and therapists find access to SIE’s ever-growing suite of high-quality interactive online courses and live webinars, including introductory level short courses with practical tips, CPD courses and Masterclass Series lectures.”