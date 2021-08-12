Award-winning Lancaster digital agency named as partner for North West Skills Bootcamps
Lancaster's Novi Digital has been chosen as the agency partner for the North West delivery of digital marketing Skills Bootcamps.
Running from August to January, the Skills Bootcamps are delivered by Coventry-based We Are Digital - a digital and financial inclusion training provider - in partnership with training providers and employers in London, the West Midlands and the North West.
Novi Digital is one of seven North West-based training providers and the only one which is a digital agency.
The free DfE-funded courses include guaranteed job interviews and the chance to progress to Level 3 apprenticeships or self-employed projects.
Novi Digital managing director, Aaron Crewe, said: “We are immensely pleased and excited to be delivering this DfE funded training. We are hugely passionate about digital marketing and so nothing could be more exciting than the opportunity to help people develop a new career or to develop skills that will equip them for life within this burgeoning industry sector.”
With offices in Lancaster and London, Novi Digital is an award-winning data-driven and psychology-focused B2B SEO and PPC specialist agency, using automation, AI and machine learning to deliver campaigns for over 300 clients in the UK and across the world.