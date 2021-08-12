Award-winning Lancaster digital agency named as partner for North West Skills Bootcamps

Running from August to January, the Skills Bootcamps are delivered by Coventry-based We Are Digital - a digital and financial inclusion training provider - in partnership with training providers and employers in London, the West Midlands and the North West.

Novi Digital is one of seven North West-based training providers and the only one which is a digital agency.

The free DfE-funded courses include guaranteed job interviews and the chance to progress to Level 3 apprenticeships or self-employed projects.

Aaron Crewe

Novi Digital managing director, Aaron Crewe, said: “We are immensely pleased and excited to be delivering this DfE funded training. We are hugely passionate about digital marketing and so nothing could be more exciting than the opportunity to help people develop a new career or to develop skills that will equip them for life within this burgeoning industry sector.”