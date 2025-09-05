Auriga Services achieves ISO 22458 Accreditation for Customer Vulnerability

Auriga Services has been awarded the ISO 22458 accreditation, the international standard for supporting vulnerable customers. This recognition strengthens Auriga’s commitment to providing both accessible and inclusive services.

A Commitment to Inclusive and Accessible Services

ISO 22458 provides a framework that ensures organisations meet the needs of their vulnerable customers. By achieving this accreditation, Auriga has strengthened its commitment to delivering high-quality services and managing its operations effectively.

“We are delighted to have achieved ISO 22458 accreditation. At Auriga, we put people at the heart of everything we do, and this achievement recognises all that we do to make our services inclusive and accessible. It’s a reassurance to our partners that we are committed to supporting those who need it most.” Jill Wheeler, CEO, Auriga Services.

Ellie Ray, the Quality and Compliance Manager at Auriga, comments, "I’m really proud that we have achieved ISO 22458. It is a testament to our commitment at Auriga Services to understanding and supporting vulnerable customers with empathy, dignity, and care. This standard reinforces our dedication to inclusive service and continuous improvement."

Driving Continuous Improvement

For partner organisations, this accreditation provides confidence knowing their beneficiaries are receiving the support they are entitled to and is delivered reliably, responsively, and fairly. By utilising a constant feedback loop from beneficiaries, services are easier to access and tailored to meet their specific needs, resulting in better outcomes for the support provided.

Auriga Services will continue to build on this recognition, ensuring its services remain inclusive and accessible, meeting the needs of those who need it most.

About Auriga Services

Auriga Services is a leading provider of support solutions across the UK for organisations such as charities, local authorities, housing organisations, and utility companies who are looking to create social value and make a difference to those experiencing life's challenges.

Since 2004, Auriga Services have delivered a comprehensive range of services on their partners' behalf, making distributing vital support to people in need quick, easy, and impactful. From issuing crisis support vouchers, expert income maximisation, welfare benefits, and debt advice, to application assessments and fund management.