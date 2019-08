August bank holiday opening times 2019: This is when Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Booths and Lidl will be open in Lancaster and Morecambe

Still hoping for a bank holiday scorcher (despite what the weather forecast says), and the chance of a cheeky summer barbecue?

So, if you suddenly find yourself in need of some last minute supplies, here are the weekend supermarket opening times for Lancaster and Morecambe to help you out:

Asda, Ovangle Road, Lancaster

Saturday, August 24: closes at 10pm

Sunday, August 25: 10am-4pm

Monday, August 26: 7am-8pm

Morrisons, Central Drive, Morecambe

Saturday, August 24: 7am-10pm

Sunday, August 25: 10am-4pm

Monday, August 26: 8am-7pm

Sainsbury's, Cable Street, Lancaster​

Saturday, August 24: 7.30am-10pm

Sunday, August 25: 11am-5pm

Monday, August 26: 8am-8pm

Sainsbury's, Christie Park, Lancaster Road, Morecambe​

Saturday, August 24: 7.30am-10pm

Sunday, August 25: 10am-4pm

Monday, August 26: 8am-8pm

Booths, Hala Road, Scotforth, Lancaster

Saturday, August 24: 8am-9pm

Sunday, August 25: 9.30am-4pm

Monday, August 26: 8am-9pm

Lidl, Kingsway Retail Park, Lancaster

Saturday, August 24: 8am-10pm

Sunday, August 25: 10am-4pm

Monday, August 26: 8am-8pm

Lidl, Westgate, Morecambe

Saturday, August 24: 8am-10pm

Sunday, August 25: 10am-4pm

Monday, August 26: 8am-8pm