Asda Lancaster celebrates 40th anniversary - and microwave bought there in 1982 was still working up until last week

A picture of Asda colleagues dressed up in eighties gear was posted on Facebook along with messages from people who have worked at the store from the very beginning and others who have worked there over the years.Store manager Zara said: “It was an absolute pleasure to celebrate a huge milestone with the team.

"It was great to see so many colleagues dress up in 80s gear. There was such a great buzz around the store and the customers loved it.”

Zara would like to thank all the colleagues for their hard work and dedication especially long-serving team members Linda, who's worked at the store for 35 years, and Lynn, Claire and Janice, who've been with Asda for 30 years.

Colleagues at Asda Lancaster celebrated their 40th birthday by dressing up in eighties gear.

On Facebook Jo Rothery said: “My mum bought a microwave then and it worked up till last week! I was going to fetch it for the 40 year celebration.”

Karen Hayward said: “I worked at the beginning getting the store ready for opening. I worked in dairy section and on the meat/cheese island.”

Kath Stanwix said: “I worked on the checkouts when it first opened training was at The Midland and Barrow Asda and I think another Asda but can’t remember where (old age) lol.”

Judy Phelps said: “I worked there in the bakery from 1986-87 left to have my son.”