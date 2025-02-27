Art trail initiative calls on the community to help transform Morecambe

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 27th Feb 2025, 10:38 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A new art trail highlighting the stunning murals recently appearing around Morecambe is in the pipeline.

The vibrant works of art are part of an exciting new campaign to celebrate local talent and bring unique, eye-catching street art to the community.

Led by local artist Matty Green, with support from his peers, the campaign is set to expand into a full-fledged art trail that will brighten Morecambe's streets, support creativity, and attract visitors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Through these murals, Morecambe BID aims to showcase the incredible artistic talent within our town and beyond, bringing together the community to make art an integral part of everyday life.

The latest mural to appear in Morecambe recently.The latest mural to appear in Morecambe recently.
The latest mural to appear in Morecambe recently.

But this is just the beginning! Morecambe BID plans to involve further artists and local groups over the course of the campaign, opening up the opportunity for more creative voices to leave their mark on the town.

The BID is actively seeking residents and local businesses willing to offer exterior spaces on their buildings or properties for the next wave of murals.

If you’ve got a space and want to help build Morecambe’s artistic identity, Morecambe BID love to hear from you to help extend the art trail and make Morecambe a beacon for creativity and imagination.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Art has the power to transform both places and people,” said David Waddington, chair of Morecambe BID. “We’re beyond excited to kick off this campaign with the support of fantastic local talent like Matty Green.

One of the Morecambe murals.One of the Morecambe murals.
One of the Morecambe murals.

"But making this trail something truly special will require the collective effort of our community. That’s what this project is really all about – bringing Morecambe together through art.”

This initiative represents an important step forward in fostering a sense of pride, community, and cultural appreciation in Morecambe.

The murals promise to add colour, character, and vibrancy to the town, boosting its appeal to both residents and visitors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you’re a property owner or business interested in donating a space for a mural, or if you’re an artist or group wanting to get involved, Morecambe BID would love to hear from you.

To learn more about how you can get involved with the initiative, contact Morecambe BID via [email protected]

Related topics:MorecambeBID
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice