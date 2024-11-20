Armathwaite Hall Hotel unveils £150k investment in new restaurant ‘The Grill’ specialising in locally sourced steak & seafood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning Lake District hotel to enhance dining offering with contemporary steak and seafood restaurant, opening December 2024.

The award-winning Armathwaite Hall Hotel, in the North Lake District, has announced an exciting £150,000 investment in a new dining offering: The Grill, a relaxed steak and seafood restaurant set to open its doors in December 2024.

The refurbishment will transform the hotel’s former Brasserie into a modern, welcoming dining destination, offering an elevated yet relaxed experience for both hotel guests and local diners alike.

The Grill will serve as a more accessible alternative to the hotel’s fine-dining Lake View Restaurant, while maintaining the culinary excellence for which Armathwaite Hall is known for.

Armathwaite Hall's new dining offering: The Grill.

The menu, created by Executive Chef Chris Lee, will focus on traditional British dishes with a modern twist, featuring a rich selection of locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. This will include beef from the hotel’s own herd of Belted Galloway cattle, as well as seafood from nearby Maryport Harbour. Guests can experience mouthwatering cuts of steak, fresh seafood and an array of inventive options suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

The Grill will also offer fresh salads and lighter dishes specifically for spa guests, allowing them to enjoy a comfortable, relaxing dining experience in their robes.

Executive Chef Chris Lee says: “We are incredibly excited to introduce The Grill to our guests. The new restaurant concept is all about showcasing the best of British produce in a relaxed, contemporary setting.

"The ability to offer locally sourced, high-quality ingredients from our own farm and surrounding areas will make this a quality dining experience for our guests. From grass-fed beef to freshly caught seafood, we’re bringing the very best of the Lake District to our guests’ plates”

Designed with a stylist yet informal atmosphere, The Grill will feature an extensive selection of wines and cocktails, complementing the rich, hearty flavours of the dishes. The fully refurbished space will combine the hotel’s famous hospitality, with a welcoming ambiance, perfectly aligning with the natural beauty of the Lake District.

General Manager, Simon Steele adds: “This is a major step forward in enhancing the dining experience here at Armathwaite Hall. With The Grill, we’re offering something different – a more relaxed and affordable option for those who want to enjoy top-quality British cuisine in a beautiful, friendly setting.

"Whether guests are staying with us or simply visiting the area, we look forward to welcoming both locals and residents to experience what we have to offer”.

The Grill will be open daily for lunch and dinner, catering to both hotel guests and local residents. It promises to be a welcome addition to Armathwaite Hall’s diverse offering, further cementing its position as one of the leading luxury destinations in the North of England.