Armathwaite Hall Hotel & Spa Hosts UK Spa Association Winter Networking Event, Called ‘The Best One Yet’

Armathwaite Hall Hotel & Spa, nestled in the heart of the Lake District, provided a stunning backdrop for the UK Spa Association (UKSA) Winter Networking Event on 20th November. The event brought together over 100 spa industry professionals from across the UK, with 23 sponsors supporting this gathering of suppliers, operators, and thought leaders.

The timing of the event couldn’t have been more perfect. Against the serene, snow-dusted fells of the Lake District, Armathwaite Hall was able to showcase its spectacular festive decorations, including life-size nutcrackers and magnificent Christmas trees, adding a magical touch to the event.

The day’s agenda included impactful talks by two leading voices in the industry. Amy Bates, a body confidence coach, best-selling author, and educator, delivered an inspiring session on body positivity and inclusivity in the spa industry. Amy’s talk resonated deeply, empowering attendees with innovative strategies to foster excellence in their teams and services. Sara Young, of Hotel & Spa Agency, offered a practical and insightful presentation on redefining spa success. Her talk guided the audience through commercial strategies designed to align guest experience with pricing, ensuring profitability while enhancing service excellence.

Both sessions left attendees with actionable insights, sparking interesting discussions among the audience.

Adding to the significance of the day, the event captured a special moment in Armathwaite Hall’s history, with a group photo celebrating the legacy and evolution of its management team. Featured in the image (see top of press release) is Colin Farndon, now Director of Leisure at The Gleneagles Hotel; Carolyn Graves, Director of Armathwaite Hall Hotel & Spa; Lorela Movileanu, the current Spa Manager; and Roberta Griffiths, now General Manager of the UK Spa Association. This unique gathering highlighted the connections between Armathwaite Hall and its talented alumni, demonstrating the hotel’s role as a launchpad for spa industry leaders.

The hospitality of Armathwaite Hall didn’t go unnoticed and received positive reviews from attendees, with many hailing it as the standout venue for events.

Laura Meeson, Director of Spa at Journey, shared on LinkedIn, “Was it just me, or was the winter UKSA event at Armathwaite Hall the best one yet? Despite the snow, the event was so well attended! The hospitality at the hotel was exceptional.”

Abi Selby, UKSA Chair, added, “If Heineken did UKSA events…”

Paula Collins, Co-Founder of JUNIUS, also said, “The most breathtaking setting. Armathwaite Hall Hotel & Spa goes beyond expectation. Huge thanks to Lorela Movileanu and colleagues for hosting a seamless stay.”

Carolyn Graves, Owner of Armathwaite Hall Hotel & Spa, expressed her delight, saying, “It has been such a privilege to host the UKSA Winter Networking Event here at Armathwaite Hall. The turnout has been fantastic, and I am overwhelmed with the compliments I’ve received about the hotel, our team, and the food. Events like these are a wonderful opportunity to bring the spa industry together, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see our venue playing a part in fostering connections and inspiration for the future of the sector. We look forward to welcoming the industry back again soon.”