Another Royal Award for Lancashire Cheese Exporters
Managing Director David Orchard commented “the last three years has been an absolute roller coaster of growth, on top of phenomenal growth in our first 4 years of existence “
This tight team of export specialists, led by Orchard now have an enviable record of growth around the world, and have many local cheese producers as valuable suppliers.
Founder of the company John Carr said “ I can go round supermarkets in the USA, the Netherlands, France, Australia and even Saudi Arabia and see Lancashire cheese we have sold looking in tip top condition on shelf and that’s the most gratifying part of this work”
British farming, often cited to be in crisis can only be encouraged by the work of speciality companies like Cheese Matters , growing markets for added value dairy products worldwide- long may their growth continue !