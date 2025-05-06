Another Royal Award for Lancashire Cheese Exporters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cheese Matters, Lancashire’s premier cheese export company has been awarded The Kings Award for International Trade. This is the second time the company has achieved a royal award, after only 7 years in existence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing Director David Orchard commented “the last three years has been an absolute roller coaster of growth, on top of phenomenal growth in our first 4 years of existence “

This tight team of export specialists, led by Orchard now have an enviable record of growth around the world, and have many local cheese producers as valuable suppliers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder of the company John Carr said “ I can go round supermarkets in the USA, the Netherlands, France, Australia and even Saudi Arabia and see Lancashire cheese we have sold looking in tip top condition on shelf and that’s the most gratifying part of this work”

Cheese Matters Ltd winning the Queens Award

British farming, often cited to be in crisis can only be encouraged by the work of speciality companies like Cheese Matters , growing markets for added value dairy products worldwide- long may their growth continue !